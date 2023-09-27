Phillies tab Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola to start first two games of NL Wild Card Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will turn to their top-two pitchers to open the postseason, with Zack Wheeler getting the Game 1 nod and Aaron Nola Game 2 in next week’s National League Wild Card Series. The Phillies clinched the top seed in the wild card with a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday and have four more games to give starters rest and tinker with the pitching staff. Manager Rob Thomson did not name a Game 3 starter in the best-of-3 series but left-hander Ranger Suarez could get the nod. The Phillies do not yet know who they will play but they are hosting all games in the series at Citizens Bank Park. The series opens Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.