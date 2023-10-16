Phillies stick with the same team that got them to the NLCS. Diamondbacks add a pitcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are sticking with the same team that got them to the NL Championship Series and made no changes to their roster ahead of Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies have 13 pitchers on the roster. They are still undecided on who starts Game 4. The Diamondbacks added right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi to the NLCS roster and left off infielder Jace Peterson. That gives Arizona 13 pitchers.

