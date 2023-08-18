Phillies starter Ranger Suárez scratched from Sunday start with hamstring soreness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals because of hamstring soreness. Manager Rob Thomson said the left-hander, who last pitched Sunday against Minnesota, experienced stiffness after some pregame work in the outfield during Philadelphia’s two-game series in Toronto. The Phillies will start right-hander Zack Wheeler against Washington in Sunday’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on regular rest. Aaron Nola will start Monday when Philadelphia returns home to face San Francisco.

