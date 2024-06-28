Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both injured late in loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a painful ninth inning for the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were both injured late in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, leaving their availability in question for the team with the best record in the majors. Elected to his eighth All-Star Game hours earlier, Harper felt his left hamstring tighten as he was running to first base on the final play of the game. The slugger clutched at the back of his leg and briefly fell to the ground after crossing the bag. Schwarber felt tightness in his groin while making an awkward throw from the outfield in the top of the ninth. Both stars will undergo imaging Friday.

