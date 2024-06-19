Phillies star pitcher Ranger Suárez overjoyed with overdue family reunion in America

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez pitched in front of his wife and two young children in the United States for the first time in his professional career. His family missed out on watching Suárez rise from a little-known teenage prospect that signed with the Phillies as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2012 to an ace and potential All-Star for the team in the National League with the best record. After resolving visa issues, the family has been reunited in the United States. His wife, Joseany, and their two kids sat behind the plate and gave Suárez all the reasons he needed to smile in the clubhouse following a start nearly a decade in the making.

