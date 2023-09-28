Phillies slugger Bryce Harper tosses helmet into stands after ejection by Ángel Hernández

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called the slugger out. Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hernandez’s face and had to separated by manager Rob Thomson. Harper tossed his helmet into the stands before he went into the dugout.

