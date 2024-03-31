Phillies slugger Bryce Harper takes a day off for rest, not for his hard fall into a camera well

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was out of the starting lineup Sunday because of a scheduled day off. The Phillies say Harper did not sit out because of any possible effects of his tumble into a photographer’s well. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper was already set for a maintenance day in the finale of a three-game set against the Braves. A two-time NL MVP, Harper is in his first full season playing first base after reconstructive elbow surgery forced him to move from right field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.