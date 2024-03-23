Phillies slugger Bryce Harper returns to lineup, goes 0 for 2 with a sacrifice fly

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Slugger Bryce Harper returned to the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup Saturday against the New York Yankees and went 0 for 2 with a sacrifice fly after missing a week because of a sore lower back. Harper drove in his first run of the spring with a 394-foot sacrifice fly off left-hander Carlos Rodón that center fielder Aaron Judge caught on the warning track. The first baseman played four innings of defense. After 11 seasons as an outfielder, Harper moved to first last year when he returned from Tommy John surgery. Back as a designated hitter on May 2, Harper started playing first on July 21 and had 36 starts there, plus 13 in the playoffs.

