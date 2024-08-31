Phillies slugger Bryce Harper playing through nagging elbow, wrist injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper says he’ll be fine for October, that the elbow and wrist injuries the two-time NL MVP has played through this Philadelphia Phillies season are more a nuisance than a concern for the postseason. Harper’s pop has been down this month, about as noticeable as the black support sleeve he wears on his right arm. Harper says he’s battled wrist problems since May while the elbow is a more recent issue. The 31-year-old Harper is in his first full season playing first base after reconstructive elbow surgery forced him to move from right field.

