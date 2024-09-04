Phillies slugger Bryce Harper leaves game at Toronto after being hit on left elbow by pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday’s game at Toronto after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch. Harper winced in pain and grabbed his elbow after being hit by a 92 mph fastball from right-hander Bowden Francis in the first inning. Harper stayed in to run the bases and played defense in the first and second innings. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper to begin the third and took over at third base, with Kody Clemens moving from third to first.

