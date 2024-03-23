Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is back in the lineup after missing a week with a sore back

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees after missing a week due to a sore lower back. Harper hadn’t played in a spring training game since March 14. The first baseman took part in a simulated game on Friday. After 11 seasons as an outfielder, Harper moved to first last year when he returned from Tommy John surgery, which he had in November. Back as a designated hitter on May 2, Harper started playing first on July 21 and had 36 starts there, plus 13 in the playoffs.

