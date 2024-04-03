Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homers for his first 3 hits of the season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper’s first three hits of the season were big ones. Harper homered three times for Philadelphia during its game against Cincinnati, including a grand slam in the seventh inning. The two-time NL MVP went 0 for 11 while playing in three of the Phillies’ first four games. The 31-year-old Harper drove a 1-2 cut fastball from Graham Ashcraft deep to center in the first inning. The 420-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 107.7 mph. He came up again in the fourth and hit another solo shot to right. The 367-foot homer on the first pitch of the at-bat gave Harper 1,000 career runs. It was Harper’s 26th career multihomer game.

