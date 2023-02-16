Phillies sign RHP Domínguez to 2-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not immediately available. The 28-year-old made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine saves. Domínguez went 2-0 with one save and a 1.69 ERA in nine playoff appearances for the National League champions. The Phillies have now agreed to terms with all arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.

