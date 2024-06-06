Phillies set to reign in London as best team in National League

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies head to London as the best team in the National League. The Phillies were set Wednesday night to hop on a plane with about 100 lie-flat beds and take a cross-Atlantic flight to London. They play two games against NL East rival New York Mets on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium for the league’s third visit to the country in the past five years. The Phillies scored all of seven runs in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, good enough to sweep the NL Central leaders and hold a whopping eight-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

