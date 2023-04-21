Phillies remain cautiously optimistic Harper hits May return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia All-Star slugger Bryce Harper faced a minor league right-hander in a brief batting practice session in his latest step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Harper also performed a series of drills at first base, raising the possibility he could return sooner than expected — before June. Harper also worked on head-first dives into first base. Harper hit against minor-leaguer Jeff Hoffman. The right-hander hit 96 to 99 mph with a sharp slider and threw against Harper with the pitch clock in use. Harper will face Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez on Saturday.

