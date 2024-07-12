Phillies release utility player Whit Merrifield, recall Weston Wilson from Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced the move ahead of a game against the Oakland Athletics. The Phillies will owe Merrifield $3 million of his $7 million salary. Merrifield made starts in left field and at second and third base. He batted .199 with 11 RBI and 21 runs scored. Wilson arrives for a second stint with the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old made his season debut on June 9 against the New York Mets at London Stadium.

