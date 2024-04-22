Phillies put hot-hitting Bryce Harper on paternity leave before 4-game series with the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have put hot-hitting first baseman Bryce Harper on paternity leave before a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Harper has been a key piece of the Phillies’ offense during their six-game winning streak. They didn’t say how long Harper will be gone. The 31-year-old Harper is on a six-game hitting streak, batting .381 during that span. To take his place on the 26-man roster, Philadelphia promoted infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

