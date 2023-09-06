Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Weston Wilson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list and named NL Player of the Week. Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner’s roster spot. Turner was named NL Player of the Week after batting .423, with six home runs, one triple, one double, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He had two hits in a 9-7 win against the Padres on Monday, including a two-run homer, to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.