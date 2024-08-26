Phillies place reliever José Alvarado on restricted list to deal with personal matter

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado (46) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the restricted list for a personal matter ahead of their game Monday against the Houston Astros. The 29-year-old Alvarado has made 56 appearances this season, compiling a 4.30 ERA while striking out 52 and walking 25. He has converted 13 of 16 save opportunities. Philadelphia recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Alvarado’s spot on the roster.

