Phillies place reliever Alvarado on the injured list with left elbow inflammation

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched Thursday in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarado dealt with similar inflammation in early May and was sidelined for four weeks. Philadelphia recalled right-handed reliever Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in corresponding move.

