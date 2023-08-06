Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh is helped off the field after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left knee contusion. Marsh got hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion. Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects Marsh to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.