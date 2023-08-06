Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left knee contusion. Marsh got hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion. Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects Marsh to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

