Phillies place All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez on injured list with lower back soreness

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Kluckhohn]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with lower back soreness. The Phillies recalled left-hander Koby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Allard will start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Cleveland. Suárez started 9-1 this season to earn his first All-Star berth. He’s returned to form and has a 10-5 record with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts.

