Phillies place All-Star lefty Ranger Suárez on injured list with lower back soreness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed All-Star left-hander Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with lower back soreness. The Phillies recalled left-hander Koby Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Allard will start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against Cleveland. Suárez started 9-1 this season to earn his first All-Star berth. He’s returned to form and has a 10-5 record with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts.

