Phillies place All-Star 3rd baseman Alec Bohm in 10-day injured list with left hand strain

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed All-Star third baseman Alex Bohm on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a left hand strain. Bohm hurt his hand while taking a swing in the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 29. He remained with the club, hoping for a quick recovery. But Bohm didn’t heal sufficiently, forcing the Phillies to remove him from the active roster. Bohm worked on defensive drills and took dry swings as recently as Thursday, when the Phillies began a four-game series in Miami against the Marlins. With Bohm unable to progress to hitting a baseball, it was a telling sign that he couldn’t remain with the club.

