Phillies OF Brandon Marsh expected to be ready for opening day following knee surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh had surgery on his left knee Friday and was expected to return to play in three to four weeks. The Phillies said Marsh would be ready by opening day on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park. Marsh was expected to open the season as the Phillies starting left fielder. The Phillies also have Nick Castellanos in right field, and Johan Rojas in center field. Marsh hit .277 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs last season in his first full season with the Phillies.

