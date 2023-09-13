Phillies manager Rob Thomson says the Braves ‘can do what they want’ when celebrating homers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson says he understands the days of subdued home run trots are a thing of the past. Thomson said in a radio appearance this week that he prefers when players act like they’ve been there before. Thomson was accused of taking shots at Atlanta Braves sluggers Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. The manager said Wednesday it was just his overall philosophy and he has nothing against the Braves hitters who like to flap their arms as they round the bases.

