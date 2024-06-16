Phillies manager Rob Thomson ejected in the 6th inning during an animated argument

BALTIMORE (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the top of the sixth inning at Baltimore during an argument over a hit batter call. The Phillies were down 8-2. Philadelphia’s Garrett Stubbs squared to bunt, but Corbin Burnes’ pitch bounced in near one of Stubbs’ feet. Stubbs initially headed to first, but umpires conferred and brought him back to continue his plate appearance. Thomson came out of the dugout to talk to plate umpire Mike Estabrook. After Thomson became increasingly animated, Estabrook ejected Thomson.

