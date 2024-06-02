Phillies left-hander Suárez departs with left hand contusion after being hit by line drive

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez left Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a left hand contusion after he was hit by a line drive off the bat off Alec Burleson in the second inning. Suárez, who entered the game tied for the major league lead with nine wins, picked up the ball and threw to first to get the final out of the frame and then immediately winced in pain. He walked to the dugout and then headed back to the clubhouse. He began play on Saturday second in the NL with a 1.75 ERA and sixth in strikeouts with 77.

