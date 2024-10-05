Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber hits a leadoff homer in Game 1 NLDS loss to the Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber extended his playoff record with his fifth career leadoff homer, launching the third pitch of Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Mets into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber’s homer came off Kodai Senga, who was a surprise Game 1 starter for New York . Schwarber hit 38 home runs in the regular season, including 15 from the leadoff spot. He has 21 career playoff home runs in 66 games.

