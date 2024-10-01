Phillies hope time off in MLB playoffs leads to increased odds for World Series title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies won the NL East for the first time since 2011. The Phillies won their 12th division crown and have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. Seeking their third World Series championship following titles in 1980 and 2008, the Phillies will do what they can this week to stay sharp ahead of Game 1 on Saturday in the NL Division Series. The Phillies will play either Milwaukee or the Mets. The Phillies made the playoffs for the third straight season, a 2024 division championship flag already waving from atop its pole in the outfield concourse.

