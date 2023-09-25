Phillies have the arms and big bats to make a second straight run at the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies need one win to clinch their second straight playoff berth. They can get there as early as Tuesday with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. A loss by the Marlins or Cubs on Tuesday also would secure a wild card for Philadelphia. The Phillies have 87 wins, the same total last season’s team finished with before series wins over St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego sent them to the World Series. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in six games.

