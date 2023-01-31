Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $2 million, one-year contract. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop. To make room for Harrison on the team’s 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod was designated for assignment by Philadelphia. An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years.

