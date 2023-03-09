Phillies’ Harper says could return by the All-Star break

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Harper’s arrival at spring training camp remains a couple of weeks away as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from offseason elbow surgery. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has joined his teammates at spring traiing and hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following offseason Tommy John surgery. But the two-time National League MVP knows he has a long way to go, saying that things can change either way. Harper was hurt in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He underwent surgery in November. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in a six-game World Series, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

