Phillies’ Harper says could return by the All-Star break

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has joined his teammates at spring traiing and hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following offseason Tommy John surgery. But the two-time National League MVP knows he has a long way to go, saying that things can change either way. Harper was hurt in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He underwent surgery in November. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in a six-game World Series, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

