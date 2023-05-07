Phillies’ Harper hits first home run since elbow surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered for the first time this season in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old, batting as the designated hitter, was playing in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Nov. 23. The two-time NL MVP drove a full-count 89 mph sinker from right-hander Corey Kluber to the opposite field and over the wall in left-center with nobody on and one out. It was his 286th chomer and 102nd with the Phillies. The sellout crowd of 43,832 cheered loudly as Harper rounded the bases.

