Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation

DETROIT (AP) — The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He’s 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter. The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League. Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

