Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He’s 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter. The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League. Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

