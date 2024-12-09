Phillies gamble on 1-year contract for 2-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed closer Jordan Romano to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, making a short-term bet that the right-hander can return to form following a right elbow injury. An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Romano spent the first six seasons of his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 105 career saves and a 2.90 ERA in 231 relief appearances. The 31-year-old Romano was limited to just eight saves in 15 games last season. He had arthroscopic surgery on his elbow in July.

