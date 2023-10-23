Phillies fans turn Citizens Bank Park into ‘4 hours of hell’ during Red October

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are riding the high from a wild fan base at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have won all six home games in the postseason. They can go to their second straight World Series with a win in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series Monday against Arizona. There’s a palpable buzz at the ballpark from the time the gates open. Phillies have been registered to get as loud as a jackhammer. With each Bryce Harper homer and every Schwarbomb, the Phillies have a clear homefield advantage in South Philly.

