Phillies fans show up in force for extra-inning win at Baltimore. ‘It was like a playoff game.’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore and Philadelphia are close enough that it’s an easy trip for fans. This year those teams are on pace for over 100 wins apiece. That made for a playoff-like atmosphere at Camden Yards on Friday night. Alec Bohm’s two-run double in the top of the 11th inning lifted the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Orioles. There were plenty of Philadelphia fans in the sellout crowd of 43,987 at Camden Yards. Phillies manager Rob Thomson called it his team’s most exciting game so far this year.

