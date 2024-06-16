Phillies expect shortstop Trea Turner to be activated Monday after missing over a month

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies expect to have star shortstop Trea Turner back Monday. Manager Rob Thomson says Turner will be activated then “unless something weird happens.” Turner hasn’t played since May 3 because of a left hamstring strain. Turner hit .343 with 10 stolen bases in 33 games before going on the injured list. The Phillies have kept right on rolling without him. They lead the NL East by eight games entering Sunday’s series finale at Baltimore. Philadelphia hosts San Diego on Monday.

