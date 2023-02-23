Phillies’ Dombrowski: Harper likely to report in 2 weeks

Bryce Harper’s arrival at spring training camp remains a couple of weeks away as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from offseason elbow surgery. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Harper is taking dry swings with a bat at home in Las Vegas and will report somewhere around March 8 or 9. Harper had surgery on his right elbow in November after leading the Phillies to an NL pennant.

