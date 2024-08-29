Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies moved Taijuan Walker to the bullpen, turning the 33-year-old right-hander into a long reliever for the stretch run. The Phillies are on the hook for nearly $40 million over the next two years for a pitcher with a 6.50 ERA this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson informed Walker of the decision ahead of the opener Thursday of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.