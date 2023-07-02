Phillies demote Kody Clemens to Triple-A and recall slugger Darick Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and he batted eighth in Sunday’s game against Washington. The Phillies sent infielder Kody Clemens to Triple-A. Hall made the opening day roster but his stint was short-lived after he needed surgery on his right thumb. Hall hit nine homers in 41 games last season as a rookie for the National League champions. Clemens is the son of former major leaguer Roger Clemens. He hit .230 with four homers in 47 games.

