Phillies deal outfielder Pache, reliever Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star outfielder Hays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. It’s a deal that fills needs for both teams as they lead the East Division in both leagues. Hays got off to a terrible start and has just three homers and 14 RBIs in 63 games this season for the Orioles. Baltimore entered Friday at 61-41 and held a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Phillies boast the best record in baseball at 64-38.

