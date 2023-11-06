Phillies claim left-hander Josh Fleming off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed left-hander Josh Fleming off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The 27-year-old Fleming went 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in 12 appearances with Tampa Bay this year. He was on the injured list from June 3 to Aug. 11 because of left elbow inflammation. Fleming, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, made his big league debut in 2020. He is 19-13 with a 4.88 ERA in 55 games, including 22 starts — all with the Rays.

