Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day injured list

BOSTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee. Realmuto was batting .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. His seven homers was tied for most among all NL catchers. He will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marchán was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.

