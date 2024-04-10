Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit by Zack Wheeler wild pitch, leaves game with bruised neck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto bruised his neck when hit by a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to St. Louis, and the three-time All-Star was removed from the game. Wheeler was pitching to Brendan Donovan when he bounced and 0-1 curveball, catching Realmuto on the right side of his neck, above the collarbone, and knocking off his mask. Philadelphia medical staff examined Realmuto before the 33-year-old walked off the field under his own power. Realmuto has started at catcher in nine of Philadelphia’s first 11 games this season.

