Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto activated from IL, to return from knee surgery against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday. The three-time All-Star was placed on the IL on June 11, retroactive to June 10, and had meniscectomy surgery on his right knee on June 12. Realmuto will play against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, batting fifth. The Phillies have gone 17-15 without Realmuto, who is batting .261 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 51 games. They have lost three of their past four, including 8-7 to the Pirates on Friday after leading 7-4 entering the seventh inning.

