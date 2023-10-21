Phillies’ bullpen fails late again in 6-5 loss to Diamondbacks, tying the NLCS at 2-all

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas hits a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia spent most of the night taking advantage of Arizona’s moves in a bullpen game, building a three-run lead by the seventh inning. A bullpen meltdown of their own cost the Phillies a chance to take a commanding lead in the NL Championship Series. Craig Kimbrel gave up three runs in the eighth, including two on pinch-hitter Alek Thomas’ tying homer, and the Phillies lost 6-5 to the Diamondbacks, tying the NLCS at 2-all. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the eighth with a double and Thomas followed with a two-run homer to tie it at 5. Kimbrel then gave up a two-out single to Ketel Marte and hit Corbin Carroll with a pitch before Gabriel Moreno drove in the go-ahead run with a single off José Alvarado.

