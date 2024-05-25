Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected after striking out in first inning against Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper was ejected after striking out in the first inning of the Phillies’ game at the Colorado Rockies. Harper struck out on a 0-2 curveball from Ty Blach, dropped his bat and threw his helmet. The two-time NL MVP said something to plate umpire Brian Walsh and immediately was ejected. Harper and Phillies manager Rob Thomson argued to no avail following Harper’s 21st big league ejection. Harper had called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside. Harper is hitting .279 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .929 OPS.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.