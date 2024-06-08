Phillies’ Bryce Harper does soccer slide after tying home run against Mets in London

LONDON (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper did a soccer slide by Philadelphia’s dugout after homering over the New York Mets’ bullpen in right field during the fourth inning at London Stadium. Harper then yelled: “I love soccer! I love soccer!” while he was high-fiving teammates in the dugout after the equalizer. His 15th home run of the season tied the score 1-1 during what became a six-run inning against Sean Manaea. The games are being played at the home of the Premier League club West Ham, site of track and field at the 2012 Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.