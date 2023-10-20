Phillies’ bats go quiet during 2-1 loss to Diamondbacks in Game 3 of NL Championship Series

PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia’s hot bats went down in a wave of whiffs. Overpowering at the plate in the first two games, the Phillies struck out 13 times Thursday during a 2-1 loss to Arizona that trimmed their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. The Diamondbacks won Game 3 on Ketel Marte’s bases-loaded single off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning after missing opportunities all afternoon. Philadelphia’s quiet day at the plate set the stage for the home heroics. Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt struck out nine and Arizona’s relievers picked it up from there, holding the Phillies to three hits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.